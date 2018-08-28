Trial date set in murder of passenger in stolen car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man accused of stealing a car and shooting a passenger will go on trial next summer.

Martice McRae, 20, was arrested on December 15, 2017, for the murder of Justin Hague, 33, on July 25.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Man shot in Newburg identified

+ Arrest made in connection with July 2017 homicide

Louisville Metro police say McRae was driving a car he had stolen and Hague was his passenger. Investigators say McRae pulled out a gun and shot him.

Hague was found in the 5600 block of Carolyn Way. He later died at University of Louisville Hospital.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Orange and white extension cord leads to drug arrests

+ Motorcyclist dies following crash on East Indian Trail

+ Man shot in Russell neighborhood in critical condition

The prosecutors said they are still waiting for some DNA results and items of discovery. A pre-trial hearing date was set for November 19. The trial will begin on June 18, 2019.

McRae is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.