Trial date set in murder of passenger in stolen car

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Martice McRae during a Aug. 28, 2018 hearing. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News) Martice McRae during a Aug. 28, 2018 hearing. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)
Justin Hague was killed in July 2017. (Source: Legacy.net) Justin Hague was killed in July 2017. (Source: Legacy.net)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man accused of stealing a car and shooting a passenger will go on trial next summer.

Martice McRae, 20, was arrested on December 15, 2017, for the murder of Justin Hague, 33, on July 25. 

Louisville Metro police say McRae was driving a car he had stolen and Hague was his passenger. Investigators say McRae pulled out a gun and shot him.

Hague was found in the 5600 block of Carolyn Way. He later died at University of Louisville Hospital. 

The prosecutors said they are still waiting for some DNA results and items of discovery. A pre-trial hearing date was set for November 19. The trial will begin on June 18, 2019.

McRae is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.

