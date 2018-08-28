Big Blue Madness ticket distribution date set

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - UK Fans will soon be able to get their hands on tickets for the 2018 edition of Big Blue Madness.

Fans can begin camping out no earlier than 5 a.m. on September 26. UK will distribute a limited amount of control cards at 2 p.m. on September 28. All fans with control cards must be in line by 10 p.m. that evening. All fans must be present to obtain their control cards and only one control card per person will be accepted at distribution.

The tickets will be available at Memorial Coliseum and online at Ticketmaster.com. UK encourages fans to use Ticketmaster.com.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ UK completes 2018-19 non-conference men's basketball schedule

+ Stoops names Wilson Cats starting quarterback

+ Cats wrap up Fall Camp

Big Blue Madness, the first open practice opportunity for UK’s 2018-19 men’s and women’s basketball teams, is Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are free again this year for the annual spectacle in Rupp Arena, which will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos, and more. All patrons require a ticket to Big Blue Madness, regardless of age.

Parking and transportation information, along with further ticketing details, will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.