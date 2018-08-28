Police investigating after 2 shot in Shively

Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in Shively. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively Police and LMPD are investigating a double shooting in the 2300 block of Millers Lane in Shively.

According to MetroSafe, the call came in around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Col. Josh Myers, a man and a woman were shot. They were alert and talking when they were taken to University Hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Lt. Col Myers also said they had a "person detained" and are talking to them. It's still unclear what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Shively Police at 502-930-2SPD (2773).

