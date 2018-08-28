Jennie Rees: John Asher was the (Renaissance) man for every occasion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are a lot of people in Louisville and beyond who could not name another person at iconic Churchill Downs -- but they knew John Asher.

As many have said, John was the face and voice of America’s best-known racetrack. He was far more than his title of vice president for racing communications. He was Churchill Downs’ ambassador to the world, relentlessly carrying a banner of good will, good cheer and unabashed love for the racetrack, the Kentucky Derby and really for all of horse racing.

Others can write press releases, and probably faster. Others are quite capable of conducting the Kentucky Derby post-race interview. It wasn’t what John did, but how he did it. As WAVE 3 News Director Bill Shory said so perfectly, John’s true value to Churchill Downs was being who he was. That cannot be replaced.

Just seeing John put a person in a good mood. The outpouring of love for John as word of his death spread has been extraordinary and reached far beyond our community, a testament to the impact he had on people — and not just those in horse racing. When I stopped by my neighborhood PicPac grocery this morning, everyone wanted to talk about John. He just had that impact on people, even those who only knew him vicariously from seeing him on television or at a public event or hearing him on the radio.

He was always cheerful, practically shouting a return greeting into the phone, “Hey kid! How you doing?!” even though you knew your call interrupted his work on the 10 press releases and memos he had to finish before going to six or seven meetings and an event he was emceeing.

With his infectious passion for the sport, John made racing fans by the thousands. He remembered names and personal details about those he met. He became an instant best friend.

In an era of built-in cynicism, John brought Churchill Downs automatic credibility and trust in his relationships with horsemen and in the community, even amid the difficult times that inevitably occur when a corporation’s bottom line runs counter to public sentiment. John was the ultimate fixer, smoothing over rough patches throughout multiple regimes of track management. John was the face and voice at the mic when there was a difficult or sticky subject that Churchill Downs had to publicly address. He always said the right thing at the right time and in the right context — and did so unscripted, with grace and sincerity.

John was the go-to interview for print and broadcast journalists to get that perfect nugget, quote or soundbite needed to make a story, whatever the topic. The only problem was whittling it down to fit the story space or time frame because he provided so much great copy.

More than anyone at Churchill Downs, John knew and could put into context the history of the track, appreciation of the contributions of those who built the foundation of the legacy long before its stock skyrocketed past $100 a share. John loved nothing more than a historical challenge involving the track. When Tiney Toast won Churchill Downs’ Regret Stakes in 1992, John determined she was the first Kansas-bred horse to win under the shadow of the Twin Spires (as he would have written) since 1938 Kentucky Derby winner Lawrin.

John’s love affair with Churchill Downs started when he was growing up in Leitchfield and would listen to the featured race of the day on WHAS Radio. He often spoke with so much fond remembrance about taking a Greyhound bus to the big city to go to Churchill Downs for the first time as a teenager.

John’s strong and melodic voice was perfect for radio, and his natural curiosity for details made him the perfect broadcast journalist, though he also was an eloquent writer. His five Eclipse Awards for outstanding radio coverage of horse racing puts him in a class of his own, but John was hardly a one-trick pony. He also was an award-winning journalist in general news coverage before following his heart to take a full-time job with Churchill Downs, perhaps the only institution he loved more than WHAS Radio in its heyday.

John loved all aspects of horse racing, its history and traditions, the people whose whole universe is the racehorse, and possessed the innate curiosity as to who is the fastest horse in the upcoming race. He loved handicapping and joked with Kentucky Derby horsemen that you wanted to be in his “golden 2 hole,” his reference to the uncanny knack for the horse he picked to finish second to wind up wearing the blanket of roses.

Yet John was very much a Renaissance man, equally well-versed in all sports, politics, music, religion and surely a myriad of other arenas that those of us who aren’t wouldn’t realize.

The only thing John loved more than Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Derby and horse racing was his family, wife Dee, their three girls and now the grandkids. That is the heartbreak of his passing at age 62.

When I heard the shocking news Monday morning, one of my first disjointed thoughts amid the disbelief was: “But, then, who will preside over John’s service?” Through the decades, it was John who always had the perfect words while overseeing memorials or winner’s circle tributes for so many people, oratory that made us laugh and cry, and most importantly to fully appreciate the departed.

John will have a wonderful, emotional, passionate and fitting service. I just can’t help but think that John deserved the ultimate: a John Asher-delivered tribute.

Amid our sorrow, here’s a Twitter post by Horse Racing Nation’s Jonathan Lintner that John would have loved and which certainly made me LOL because it so summed up what John joyfully and unapologetically called his “Chamber of Commerce Churchill Downs weather forecast”:

.@johnasher would want you to know we're only 250 days out from the Kentucky Derby, and it's expected to be 70 and sunny on the first Saturday in May. — Jonathan Lintner (@JonathanLintner) August 27, 2018

In John’s world, it’s always sunny and 70 when it comes to the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs and horse racing. He’d want us to remember that.

Jennie Rees is a Louisville-based turf writer who is a regular contributor to WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.