3 arrested in Corydon bogus drug deal that led to gunfire

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A bogus drug deal led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Corydon.
Around 8:20 p.m. August 24, a resident of the complex called 911 to report they heard gunshots.
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, Layton Bower of Charlestown, IN; Jamie Shelby of Clarksville, IN and Tayvon Williamson of Louisville set up a drug deal at the Heritage Way Apartments. Police say the deal went south when the buyers discovered the trio brought a baggie of grass clippings instead of pot.
Court documents show Williamson pulled a gun and demanded cash. When the buyers grabbed their own weapons police say Williamson fired shots as the trio fled. One man was hit in the thigh.
The car the suspects were in was stopped on Interstate 64 around 9 p.m.
All three men made their initial court appearances yesterday on conspiracy to commit robbery charges. Shelby is also charged with possession of marijuana. Williamson additionally charged with pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness.
The men will be back in court on Oct. 25.
