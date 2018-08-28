Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez excited for Senior LPGA Championship at French Lick Resort

"When I had two bad knees, it was just misery. Now, with my one good knee, I can do a lot more than I could before. I just can't walk 18 holes. I can barely walk three holes. I can swing a golf club but I can't walk. It just hurts too much because your gait is off a little bit and one leg's a tad longer until you get the other one done. And the left one just takes a beating and then your whole body starts to hurt because you're not walking properly. It hurts pretty quickly. It takes two or three holes for me to go, 'Wow, I can't do this.' After you get a new knee, you've got to learn how to use it again. My right knee was so bad I couldn't push off, it hurt, so now I'm having to learn how to push off after years of not doing that."