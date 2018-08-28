WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 28, 2018: JCPS local control

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's largest school district won't be taken over by the state thanks to a settlement between the Kentucky Department of Education and Jefferson County Public Schools. The Kentucky Board of Education will likely make that official this week, sparing a contentious appeals process by JCPS and continuing legal battles.

We applaud the efforts to get to this point and hope the 100% focus now will be on addressing the deficiencies cited in the audit that led to JCPS having to fight to maintain local control of the school system.

Progress toward improvement has occurred during the past year and now needs to be accelerated. The Kentucky Department of Education will still heavily monitor this progress and maintain a say over some matters but we urge them to be helpful and not divisive in this role.

JCPS leadership must work quickly to ensure the next audit in two years decisively highlights a reversal in the problem areas.

As employers throughout the region lament a shortage of available qualified workers, it is imperative JCPS gets it right. We need a school system that serves all students better and is recognized as the best in Kentucky.

