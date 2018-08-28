John Asher's family expresses thanks for 'outpouring of love, support'

John Asher gets a bird's-eye view of the track at Churchill Downs in this photo posted on Facebook by his family Tuesday. (Source: Asher family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Asher's family used his very visible Facebook page Tuesday to share their gratitude following the public's outpouring of support in the hours immediately following his death.

Asher died of a sudden heart attack Monday morning while on vacation with his family in Florida.

Once the news spread, many of the thousands of people Asher touched in his role as the face of Churchill Downs took to social media to post their condolences.

Tuesday, the family reciprocated with a heartfelt post of their own, which you can read below:

