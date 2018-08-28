Buzz off! Bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

(Elizabeth Yannone via AP). This photo provided by Elizabeth Yannone shows a section of a street in Times Square, cordoned off after being swarmed by bees in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. A swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square a...

(Elizabeth Yannone via AP). This photo provided by Elizabeth Yannone shows a section of a street in Times Square, cordoned off after being swarmed by bees in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. The swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square...

NEW YORK (AP) - A swarm of bees had caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City after they made their home atop a hot dog stand.

It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The New York Police Department's bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.

WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor's umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.

In a tweet, the NYPD said that "no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.