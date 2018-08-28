'Yet we do not feel joy': Victim's family releases statement after guilty Hubers verdict

Shayna Hubers has been found guilty of murder in her retrial. The jury reached a verdict Tuesday around 7 p.m.

The Lexington woman was back in court after shooting her boyfriend in Highland Heights six years ago. Both the prosecution and defense spent about three hours Tuesday trying to convince the jury that Hubers was trying to defend herself, or that she intentionally and methodically fired six shots into Ryan Poston's body.

Poston's family released this statement after the verdict:

Today we embrace justice, and yet we do not feel joy. It has been six long and heartbreaking years without our beloved Ryan. The Poston and Carter families are eternally grateful for the hard work and dedication to justice of Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass, Assistant Campbell County Commonwealth Attorneys Sheryl Heeters and Kyle Burns, Police Chief Bill Birkenhauer, Officer Dave Fornash and Sergeant Nick Love of the Highland Heights Police Department, and their staffs -- all of whom are dedicated public servants in the truest sense. Those who love Ryan now move forward with the integrity, dignity, and kindness that Ryan exemplified throughout his life.

Her attorney, David Eldridge, said Poston abused Hubers both physically and mentally.

Hubers testified that she thought Poston was going for his loaded gun sitting on the dining room table and that is why she grabbed it first and shot him.

The prosecutor said Hubers even celebrated the shooting at the police station when she thought no one was watching.

"I did it. Yep, I did it. I cannot believe I did that," she said in the recording at the station.

Shayna Hubers retrial: For every text her boyfriend sent, she fired off 100

The defense said Poston was controlling and put conditions on their relationship.

"Mr. Poston wanted Ms. Hubers as long as she came to him. Wanted her for sex. Wanted her to run his errands. Clean his condo. Walk his dog," Eldridge said.

Hubers claims she shot Poston six times because she didn't want to see him die and wanted to put him out of his misery.

Hubers has been behind bars since her first murder conviction in 2015. She was sentenced to 40 years, but a juror was a convicted felon and should not have been allowed to serve in the trial.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.