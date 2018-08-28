Lexington officer accused of official misconduct pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Lexington police officer charged with official misconduct pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Sergeant Jervis Middleton is accused of stalking a woman he had been in a previous relationship with.

Police say the department was contacted by a woman who wanted to file a complaint against Middleton in early August. Police immediately started investigating and transferred Middleton to an administrative assignment within the department on August 3.

Nearly two weeks later, on August 14, Middleton was charged with official misconduct for allegedly using law enforcement resources to obtain information about the victim.

In addition to filing a complaint with the police department, the woman filed a petition for an emergency order of protection against Middleton.

According to those documents, the woman says she had been romantically involved with Middleton for more than a year, and that she believes he’s been spying on her and exhibiting “stalking” behavior. She wrote in the petition that he’s stolen her phone, admitted to driving by her house on several occasions, and she believes she saw him on the roof of her home watching her and a friend through a window.

Middleton will appear back in court October 1.

