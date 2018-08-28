Lock down lifted at MCHS East Campus

A suspect has been located in a shots fired incident in Muhlenberg County, that's according to the county's 911 Facebook page.

It happened near Ebenezer Church in Drakesboro, about a mile from the east campus of the high school.

The East Campus of Muhlenberg County High School was on lock down, but it has now been lifted, according to schools Facebook page.

The lock down was brief, lasting less than 20-minutes, based on the Facebook post times.

A teacher at the middle school tells us the sheriff told her someone shot at the windows of a school bus.

We are working to gather more information now and will update this story when possible.

