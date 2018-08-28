Lock down lifted at MCHS East Campus

The initial investigation indicated that Whitsell may have disregarded a stop sign prior to colliding with Hicks’ vehicle. Evidence at the scene indicated that Hicks was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.More >>
Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall suffered several cuts to his right forearm after being pinned by a bull.
Data used by investigators, which they claim is 99% accurate, indicated the home was struck by lightning once. A second strike landed very close to the house, the report said.
The state of Indiana's initiative for free, handheld metal detectors is beginning to distribute the wands to districts around the state. But several districts are holding off on wanding students for now, and many don't plan on using them on all children as they enter school.
With $500,000 in donations, the Learning Center provides customized spaces ensuring a better learning experience for children who are managing the after-effects of trauma.
