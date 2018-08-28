Lock down lifted at MCHS East Campus - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Lock down lifted at MCHS East Campus

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Facebook) (Facebook)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A suspect has been located in a shots fired incident in Muhlenberg County, that's according to the county's 911 Facebook page.

It happened near Ebenezer Church in Drakesboro, about a mile from the east campus of the high school.

The East Campus of Muhlenberg County High School was on lock down, but it has now been lifted, according to schools Facebook page.

The lock down was brief, lasting less than 20-minutes, based on the Facebook post times.

A teacher at the middle school tells us the sheriff told her someone shot at the windows of a school bus.

We are working to gather more information now and will update this story when possible.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • North Vernon woman dies after Tuesday morning crash

    North Vernon woman dies after Tuesday morning crash

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 8:00 PM EDT2018-08-29 00:00:40 GMT
    One person died after a crash on County Road 1300 in Seymour on Tuesday. (Source: ISP)One person died after a crash on County Road 1300 in Seymour on Tuesday. (Source: ISP)
    One person died after a crash on County Road 1300 in Seymour on Tuesday. (Source: ISP)One person died after a crash on County Road 1300 in Seymour on Tuesday. (Source: ISP)

    The initial investigation indicated that Whitsell may have disregarded a stop sign prior to colliding with Hicks’ vehicle. Evidence at the scene indicated that Hicks was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. 

    More >>

    The initial investigation indicated that Whitsell may have disregarded a stop sign prior to colliding with Hicks’ vehicle. Evidence at the scene indicated that Hicks was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. 

    More >>

  • Firefighter injured after tractor trailer carrying cows crashes on Western Kentucky Parkway

    Firefighter injured after tractor trailer carrying cows crashes on Western Kentucky Parkway

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-08-28 23:17:07 GMT
    One of the cows that got loose after the semi crashed on the Western Kentucky Parkway Tuesday morning. (Source K105)One of the cows that got loose after the semi crashed on the Western Kentucky Parkway Tuesday morning. (Source K105)
    One of the cows that got loose after the semi crashed on the Western Kentucky Parkway Tuesday morning. (Source K105)One of the cows that got loose after the semi crashed on the Western Kentucky Parkway Tuesday morning. (Source K105)

    Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall suffered several cuts to his right forearm after being pinned by a bull. 

    More >>

    Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall suffered several cuts to his right forearm after being pinned by a bull. 

    More >>

  • KY mansion destroyed by fire was struck by lightning, but fire cause 'undetermined'

    KY mansion destroyed by fire was struck by lightning, but fire cause 'undetermined'

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-08-28 23:13:02 GMT
    Most of the mansion has collapsed and is clearly a total loss. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)Most of the mansion has collapsed and is clearly a total loss. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

    Data used by investigators, which they claim is 99% accurate, indicated the home was struck by lightning once. A second strike landed very close to the house, the report said.

    More >>

    Data used by investigators, which they claim is 99% accurate, indicated the home was struck by lightning once. A second strike landed very close to the house, the report said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly