Police: 2 juveniles used slingshot, rocks, ball bearings to shoot at bus

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

The suspects have been located after reports of shots fired in Muhlenberg County.

According to the Greenville Police Department, two juveniles were found in a wooded area near the area of Muhlenberg County High School East Campus. An investigation by officers revealed the pair of teens shot at school buses using a slingshot, rocks, and ball bearings.

The two juveniles were arrested for Wanton Endangerment and Criminal Mischief.

As a precaution, police say the East Campus of Muhlenberg County High School was on lock down for a brief period of time while officers searched for the two suspects.

According to police, there were no injuries reported from this incident.

