Police: 2 juveniles used slingshot, rocks, ball bearings to shoot at bus

The suspects have been located after reports of shots fired in Muhlenberg County.

According to the Greenville Police Department, two juveniles were found in a wooded area near the area of Muhlenberg County High School East Campus. An investigation by officers revealed the pair of teens shot at school buses using a slingshot, rocks, and ball bearings.

The two juveniles were arrested for Wanton Endangerment and Criminal Mischief.

As a precaution, police say the East Campus of Muhlenberg County High School was on lock down for a brief period of time while officers searched for the two suspects.

According to police, there were no injuries reported from this incident.

