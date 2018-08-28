Weinberg Academy cuts ribbon on new learning center

The art center provides a space for art therapies with many different mediums. (Source: Home of the Innocents)

JCPS, Home of the Innocents, and Weinberg Academy officials cut the ribbon on the new Learning Center. (Source: Home of the Innocents)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Weinberg Academy, Home of the Innocents’ on-campus Jefferson County Public School (JCPS), has expanded. With $500,000 in donations, the Learning Center provides customized spaces ensuring a better learning experience for children who are managing the after-effects of trauma.

“We have known this expansion was on the horizon since I arrived here two years ago,” Paul Robinson, President and CEO of Home of the Innocents said in a press release. “With many of our residents attending our on-site school, Weinberg Academy was overflowing and we had to convert other rooms on campus into classrooms. By collaborating with JCPS, we designed a customized learning environment including two classrooms, an art room, and a library for our current students and those we will care for in the future.”

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS to discuss property tax increase for district improvements

+ WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 28, 2018: JCPS local control

+ Details released in JCPS, KDE settlement agreement to avoid state takeover

Weinberg Academy provides a tailored curriculum for children who have suffered trauma, allowing them to succeed in an educational environment in spite of their personal struggles. With Weinberg’s existing building and expanded Learning Center, the school is able to maintain a small student-teacher ratio to ensure a positive learning experience.

“The space provides students a wonderful environment where they can flourish in their education," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said in a press release. "In spite of what’s going on in their lives outside of school, they are able to continue their work with the resources provided by Home of the Innocents and our JCPS teachers.”

The Learning Center features two classrooms, a dedicated art space, and library with computers for independent learning.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.