Audubon School could get makeover into senior living facility

The broken windows and littered lawn at Audubon School may finally be fixed up.

According to city leaders - contractors are working to acquire the former school and turn it into affordable senior living facility and the city is working to apply for a grant to get the project moving.

"Affordable senior housing is something that has been on our plan for four or five years and is needed, so it fits the bill perfectly," Ray Nix the Code Administrator for Henderson said.

The renovation would include 44 rooms and be available for anyone 55 years and older.

And those that love the historic building don't need to worry, the facade will be preserved as much as possible.

"This building, there's so much history right here on this corner you wouldn't believe it," Pauline Howell, the current owner of Audubon School said.

But the East End does need a little sprucing up just like the old building.

"It spurred other exciting opportunities in an older part of town that really needed a revitalization," Nix said.

"It needs a lot of TLC," Howell said.

Neighbors are looking forward to a change.

"That would be great!" Mary Tillotson a neighbor said.

"These are people who grew up there and actually went to school there," Nix said. "And just to have the opportunity to see new life brought to an old historic building, they're all for it."

Because they remember what it used to be

"It had just about everything you could think of," Howell said of the East End. "I think it's going to get back to what it used to be."

"Might make it better than what it is," Tillotson said.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.