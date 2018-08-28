KY mansion destroyed by fire was struck by lightning, but fire cause 'undetermined'

Most of the mansion collapsed after the fire. The home was clearly a total loss. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - Fire investigators have completed their report looking into what caused a massive fire that destroyed a mansion in Oldham County.

The fire happened on Aug. 20, in the 14000 block of Reserve Cove. The 16,000 square feet home was listed for sale at $3.5 million.

Investigators did not name a cause of the fire, instead calling it "undetermined." They said they could not produce a definitive ruling because of the extent of the damage. The entire second floor of the home collapsed, in some areas into the basement level.

However, the report states "a lightning strike to the structure cannot be ruled out as a cause."

Data used by investigators, which they claim is 99% accurate, indicated the home was struck by lightning once. A second strike landed very close to the house, the report said.

The report states the fire happened at a time of intense lightning in the area, with 21 strikes recorded within five miles of the home in the hours preceding the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

