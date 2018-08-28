Firefighter injured after tractor trailer carrying cows crashes on Western Kentucky Parkway

The semi took out 180 feet of guardrail during the crash. (Source K105)

The semi was carrying over 50 cows when the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. (Source K105)

One of the cows that got loose after the semi crashed on the Western Kentucky Parkway Tuesday morning. (Source K105)

The tractor trailer eventually came to a stop on an embankment. (Source K105)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A Leitchfield firefighter is recovering, after being pinned against a semi-truck by a bull.

Police and fire departments were called to 102 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway on the report of a semi-truck accident around 8:20 Tuesday morning.

Police say a tractor trailer, being driven by Nathanial Martin, 25, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, had left the roadway, struck a guardrail and then an embankment. Martin, who told police had fallen asleep at the wheel, was reported by motorists to be swerving just before to the accident. An investigation by police showed there were no brake marks. The semi-truck took out 180 feet of guardrail before coming to a stop on top of the embankment it struck. Martin was not injured.

While checking on Martin, Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall suffered several cuts to his right forearm when a bull made a run at him. Duvall was momentarily pinned against the top of the truck's trailer before the bull followed other cows that were exiting the back of the trailer.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Lexington officer accused of official misconduct pleads not guilty

+ Judge orders neighbor to stay away from Sen. Rand Paul

+ KSP involved in fatal shooting during attempted arrest

The semi truck was hauling 54 cattle when it crashed. About 10 bovines escaped the truck’s trailer and began roaming on and near the parkway.

Local farmers and cattlemen came to the parkway to help corral the cattle. A veterinarian was also summoned to the accident.

The eastbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway were closed at Caneyville from about 11:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. as the cattle were corralled and the semi-truck was removed from the scene.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.