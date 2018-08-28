North Vernon woman dies after Tuesday morning crash

One person died after a crash on County Road 1300 in Seymour on Tuesday. (Source: ISP)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A North Vernon woman has died after a crash on Tuesday morning.

Police say Sharlene R. Whitsell, 59, of Seymour, Indiana was traveling east in a 2006 Ford Explorer, around 8 a.m., on County Road 800 North at the intersection of County Road 1300 East when her vehicle entered the intersection into the path of a northbound 2003 Pontiac Montana being driven by Betty Lou Hicks, 42, North Vernon, Indiana.

The vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection before leaving the roadway. Hicks’ vehicle then struck a tree before coming to a stop. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. Whitsell sustained minor injuries in the crash. She was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana where she was treated for her injuries.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Firefighter injured after tractor trailer carrying cows crashes on Western Kentucky Parkway

+ IN schools receive metal detectors from state; many not yet in use

+ John Asher's family expresses thanks for 'outpouring of love, support'

The initial investigation indicated that Whitsell may have disregarded a stop sign prior to colliding with Hicks’ vehicle. Evidence at the scene indicated that Hicks was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. It is unknown at this time if Whitsell was properly restrained when the crash occurred.

Toxicology results are pending at this time however drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.