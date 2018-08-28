North Vernon woman dies after Tuesday morning crash

Drivers should expect delays between US 62 and New Glendale Road as crews continue sinkhole repairs on the right lane and shoulder.More >>
Indiana's largest health system has decided to revise its dress code policy to reflect the desires of the many millennials on staff.More >>
A bipartisan board that oversees Kentucky's elections has unanimously voted to reaffirm the secretary of state's role as the state's chief election officer following allegations she abused her authority...More >>
The state suggests JCPS raise property taxes to renovate schools and impact programs.More >>
The initial investigation indicated that Whitsell may have disregarded a stop sign prior to colliding with Hicks’ vehicle. Evidence at the scene indicated that Hicks was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.More >>
