Sinkhole causes slow traffic in Elizabethtown

Due to road construction, some parts of the 31W Bypass in Elizabethtown could be slow going. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Drivers in Elizabethtown should expect delays between US 62 and New Glendale Road as crews continue sinkhole repairs on the right lane and shoulder.

The right southbound driving lane will remain closed until all repairs are complete. Water utility crews are currently making adjacent repairs and when that work is completed, road crews will be able to finish driving surface repairs.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be prepared for stopped and/or slowly moving traffic upon approach to the US 62 intersection. Motorists merging onto the Bypass from US 62 should also be aware of congested merging conditions.

Short delays will be possible especially during peak travel hours.

It's unclear when the work will be done.

