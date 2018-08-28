Attorney General opens contest for human trafficking awareness logo design

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force is looking for a new logo, and asking high school and college students to create it for them.

According to the Kentucky Attorney General's website, the purpose of the new logo is to provide branding for the Kentucky Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force and the anti-human trafficking movement.

The logo should be recognizable as related to both labor and sex trafficking. It will be used on all print, media, and campaign efforts on behalf of the Kentucky Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force. The design should not contain references to any government office or non-profit organizations. Ideally, the logo communicates empowerment and is recognizable across different languages.

Any junior and senior high school students and existing college students attending a college or technical school in Kentucky can enter their design.

Here is what they need:

Your logo submission. (Any format is accepted. If your logo is chosen we can work with you on the type of file that is needed).

Your essay submission. This essay should be no longer than one page and should explain your understanding of human trafficking and why you designed this particular logo.

Contact information: Name, email address, and phone number, and current age/grade.

Here is what they DO NOT want:

Images of chains, bondage, or "rescuing" victims.

Replication of existing campaigns (do your research).

All submissions are due by October 8, 2018 and can be submitted to the Kentucky Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force Coordinator, by clicking here.

The winning logo will be chosen by a random panel of members from the Kentucky Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force. Please note that the submitted artwork becomes the property of the Task Force. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship for any college or technical school in Kentucky.

