Racist post-it found at northern Ky. gas pump: 'More Blacks, Less...'

A fill-up at a northern Kentucky gas station took a strange turn for a Fort Thomas man when he discovered a concerning note on the pump.

“I was just really surprised because I had never actually seen anything like that in-person,” Bradshaw said. “To see that in-person -- it was really frustrating.”

Bradshaw pulled up to a pump with a blue post-it stuck to the monitor that read:

More Blacks Less N******

“I've seen stuff on the internet and I've just kind of shook my head but to like actually see that, right in-front of my face, it was kind of disturbing,” Bradshaw said.

The northern Kentucky father took the note to the managers at the gas station who, Bradshaw said, were shocked to see the blue note leaving such a black eye on their pumps. Bradshaw shared the incident on Facebook and said he tried to not let it ruin his day.

“They just really have to work on themselves to fix the problem,” Bradshaw said. “We can't really change the world unless we change ourselves and start making progress.”

