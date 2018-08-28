Expansion, renovation project shuts down Clarksville library

By: News and Tribune Staff

CLARKSVILLE, IN - The Clarksville Branch Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., closed Monday and will remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 3, due to renovations and an expansion.

The library is partnering with Kovert Hawkins Architects and Koetter Construction on the project, which includes a new meeting room, program room, kitchenette and corridor connection, as well as the addition of three private study rooms, according to a library news release.

The town of Clarksville has donated $75,000 to be used for purchasing new technology to be used at the Clarksville Branch. This technology will include the addition of new computers for adults, teens, and children, new self-check kiosks, and a mobile technology lab so that computer classes can be presented at the Clarksville Branch.

Many changes will be evident when the library resumes its limited Thursday through Saturday hours beginning Thursday, Oct. 4. Library materials can still be returned by using the three book returns on the Eastern Boulevard side of the building or returning materials to the Jeffersonville Main Library at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. There are no book returns on the Triangle Drive side of the library.

For more information regarding the renovation, click here.

