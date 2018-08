A McDonald's in Owen County, Ky. has reopened after a worker there was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Health officials say the person was handling food between Aug. 16 and Aug. 27.

Hepatitis A is spread by contact with fecal matter and can spread because of poor sanitation.

Those who have had any symptoms are encouraged to seek medical attention. Click or tap here to learn more about symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

