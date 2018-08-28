Bicyclist hit by truck on Preston Highway

The crash happened in the same place where a motorcyclist was hit and killed about a month ago. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person riding a bike was hit by someone driving a truck on Preston Highway in Louisville, MetroSafe confirmed.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Preston Highway. That's between Gilmore Lane and East Indian Trail.

At this point officials have not shared the extent of the bicyclist's injuries.

Emergency crews reported that the driver of the truck left the scene.

As police looked for the vehicle, they found one matching its description a short distance away. Neither MetroSafe nor police could confirm if the driver was inside the truck that was found.

Police are closing all of Preston Highway around the scene. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is the exact same location where a motorcyclist was hit and killed in late July.

