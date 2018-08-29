Police: Pair stole trash cans around Santa Fe - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Pair stole trash cans around Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Two New Mexico men are facing charges after police say the pair went on a spree of stealing trash cans around Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 50-year-old Kenneth Brooks and 19-year-old Nicola Weydeveld were arrested Sunday after a security guard spotted them pushing rolling trash carts with trash cans inside from the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

A criminal complaint says police found the two men next to the two carts with other trash carts loaded inside.

Court documents say Weydeveld told police he intended to use the trash carts for personal use.

Police say one stolen bin was valued at more than $3,200.

The men were ordered held on an unsecured bond of $2,500 each on larceny charges. It was not known if they had attorneys.

