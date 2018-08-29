Man stabbed several times during Owensboro robbery

It happened just after 1:30 Wednesday morning on Breckenridge St. (WFIE via Google Earth)

A man told Owensboro police he was stabbed several times while being robbed.

It happened just after 1:30 Wednesday morning on Breckenridge Street.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Owensboro police are investigating a robbery on Breckenridge St. Police say a man told them he was stabbed several times while being robbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) August 29, 2018

Officers say the man had stab wounds and told them he was robbed by a group of three to five people.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested in connection to the robbery or stabbing.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Owensboro Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.

