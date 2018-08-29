New Oreo flavors will spice things up

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Most people love to dunk their Oreo cookies in a tall glass of milk. But Oreo is coming out with a new flavor that you might want to dunk in some blue cheese dressing instead.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Oreo has released wasabi and hot chicken wing flavors. You read that right. Wasabi and hot chicken wing. Right now, the new flavors are only available in China. But they have been spotted on eBay.

Can someone ship me these. I have to know what they taste like ?? Wasabi and Hot Chicken Wing Oreo's pic.twitter.com/f69mLW2W6v — Tony Fagnano (@BigToneMMA) August 28, 2018

So, get yourself to Beijing or order some on eBay and let us know how they taste.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.