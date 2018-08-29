Lanes on I-265 in Louisville shut down after truck loses load

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 265 are shut down after a commercial vehicle lost a load of steel.

The steel sheets fell off in the northbound lanes of I-265 at Taylorsville Road around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

KYTC is estimating the lanes will be closed for two hours to allow heavy equipment to remove the debris.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.