JCPS bus involved in crash, 4 students injured

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Bus number 0606 was taking students to Ballard and Kammerer when it crashed at the intersection of 22nd and Bank streets around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Bus number 0606 was taking students to Ballard and Kammerer when it crashed at the intersection of 22nd and Bank streets around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Another vehicle was involved in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Another vehicle was involved in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Four students were taken to an area hospital following a crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus.

Bus number 0606 was taking students to Ballard and Kammerer when it crashed at the intersection of 22nd and Bank streets around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy.

A preliminary investigation by Louisville Metro police showed the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was going northbound on 22nd Street and failed to yield the right of way to the bus driver, who was traveling eastbound on Bank Street.

Four students were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

