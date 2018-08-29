JCPS bus involved in crash, 4 students injured

Another vehicle was involved in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Four students were taken to an area hospital following a crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus.

Bus number 0606 was taking students to Ballard and Kammerer when it crashed at the intersection of 22nd and Bank streets around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash.



The extent of the injuries has not been released.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.

