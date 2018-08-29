JCPS bus involved in crash, 4 students injured - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS bus involved in crash, 4 students injured

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Bus number 0606 was taking students to Ballard and Kammerer when it crashed at the intersection of 22nd and Bank streets around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Bus number 0606 was taking students to Ballard and Kammerer when it crashed at the intersection of 22nd and Bank streets around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Another vehicle was involved in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Another vehicle was involved in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Four students were taken to an area hospital following a crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus.

Bus number 0606 was taking students to Ballard and Kammerer when it crashed at the intersection of 22nd and Bank streets around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Another vehicle was involved in the crash.

The extent of the injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly