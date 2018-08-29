August 28, 2018

Sickle Cell Association of Kentucky
For thousands of Americans, living with Sickle Cell Disease means a lifetime of painful episodes, blood transfusions and regular trips to the hospital. Treatments for the disease can often cause other complications but with good health care, many people who have sickle cell anemia can live productive lives.
Sickle cell disease is a genetic condition that causes lifelong anemia (low blood count). Major complications are painful crises, serious infection, stroke and damage to body organs.
The Sickle Cell Association of Kentuckiana is a tax-exempt not-for-profit organization that provides education, support, and advocacy for individuals with sickle cell disease and their families. They're dedicated to increasing awareness of this disease and supporting endeavors that assure prompt and appropriate medical care.
Sickle Cell Association of Kentuckiana
Sickle Cell 'Unity' Walk
Saturday, September 8, Shawnee Park
8am, Registration; 9am, Walk begins
T-shirts available first come, first serve basis
$15, adults; $5 children 7-15
(502) 767-2260 thescak.org
Sickle Cell Anemia Gala
Saturday, September 22, 7-11pm
The Galt House Waterford Room, 25th Floor, the Rivue Tower
Featuring Bennie Smith III on Saxophone, accompanied by Alysha Ashley on vocals.
Dinner, DJ, dancing, and a silent auction, Formal Attire
The mistress of ceremony, Chea K. Woolfolk. Tickets are $65.00 each, $120.00 per couple and $600.00 per table of 10. Come enjoy 'A Night At The Oscars.' thescak.org
(502) 569-2070
Dracula Blood Drive
Just like Dracula needs your blood, so do your fellow Americans.
Every two seconds, blood is needed in the United States for patient emergencies. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and people receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, and sickle cell disease are some of the people in need of blood on a daily basis.
All people who donated blood at the Dracula Blood Drive will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming performance of Fifth Third Bank's "Dracula." They'll also receive a coupon for a free haircut courtesy of Sport Clips and enjoy free pizza from Pizza Bar. How does a free pint of ice cream courtesy of Velvet Ice Cream sound? That's included with your blood donation too!
106.9 Play will broadcast live and Dracula will take pictures with presenting donors from noon to 1 p.m.
14th Annual Dracula Blood Drive
Sponsored by Actors Theatre and Fifth Third Bank
Wednesday, September 5, 10am-3pm
401 S. Fourth St.
In front of Fifth Third Bank
visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Dracula or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment
