Make it a Goode Morning! 8.29.18

The front will sag south tonight/Thursday where it will start to fade off the weather map.

But who doesn't like a good comeback story? The front will return as a warm front Friday with more scattered thunderstorms. Just how far north this front travels over the holiday weekend will impact our rain coverage. A more sluggish motion would keep scattered thunderstorms around each afternoon. A more progressive push won't eliminate the rain chance, but it would help reduce the coverage to isolated. And as of now, that is the way we are leaning.