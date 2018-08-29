Make it a Goode Morning! 8.29.18

The late summer surge continues.
And this isn't anything unusual of course, we typically battle some 90s before a "season changer" system rolls in.
We at least have a cold front in the short-term that will help ease the heat down for a couple days and raise the rain chance up. We have already had some decent downpours this morning. Expect thunderstorms this afternoon with the focus for those along the Ohio River. Isolated severe t-storm warnings will be possible where they can pull in enough heat energy around.
The front will sag south tonight/Thursday where it will start to fade off the weather map.
But who doesn't like a good comeback story? The front will return as a warm front Friday with more scattered thunderstorms. Just how far north this front travels over the holiday weekend will impact our rain coverage. A more sluggish motion would keep scattered thunderstorms around each afternoon. A more progressive push won't eliminate the rain chance, but it would help reduce the coverage to isolated. And as of now, that is the way we are leaning.
The Bermuda High wants to build back in next week. This would allow for more 90 degree temperatures. The models then become split on how quickly that would break back down with more cold front action. This high looks decent, so I think it will have a good hold for much of next week.
More on the longer term in the coming days :)
Make it a Goode Morning!