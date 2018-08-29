Lab: 13 pounds of white powder seized is sugar, not fentanyl - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lab: 13 pounds of white powder seized is sugar, not fentanyl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff's office thought it made a huge drug bust, seizing 13 pounds of fentanyl worth $2 million on the street. The powder was found in a home along with other drugs and paraphernalia. A field test indicated it was the powerful opioid, justifying a host of charges against three suspects.

Most of those charges soon evaporated when a state lab concluded that whatever the powder was, it wasn't fentanyl.

The sheriff's office then sent the powder to a private lab, and the results arrived this week. New Hanover Sheriff's Lt. Jerry Brewer tells WECT-TV that the powder seized in July includes no illicit ingredients, and is nothing more than "a combination of simple and complex carbohydrates." In other words, sugar, worth about $8 at the grocery store.

___

Information from: WECT-TV, http://www.wect.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:43:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:17:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...

    A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state.

    More >>

    A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump tweets endorsement of Arizona's McSally

    The Latest: Trump tweets endorsement of Arizona's McSally

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-08-29 07:18:53 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:17:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
    Lea Marquez Peterson won a four-way primary to become the Republican nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally, who is running for U.S. Senate.More >>
    Lea Marquez Peterson won a four-way primary to become the Republican nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally, who is running for U.S. Senate.More >>

  • Indiana couple weds at 'A League of Their Own' stadium

    Indiana couple weds at 'A League of Their Own' stadium

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-08-29 12:04:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:16:01 GMT
    (Nic Antaya/The Herald via AP). Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, from home plate at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind., while their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up, respectively, along the first and th...(Nic Antaya/The Herald via AP). Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, from home plate at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind., while their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up, respectively, along the first and th...
    Two baseball fans have tied the knot at a southern Indiana baseball stadium that features in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own".More >>
    Two baseball fans have tied the knot at a southern Indiana baseball stadium that features in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly