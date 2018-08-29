Supermarket shopper shocked by surprise snake in cart - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Supermarket shopper shocked by surprise snake in cart

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) - A woman shopping for groceries says she was surprised to find a snake in her shopping cart while picking out produce at a New York supermarket.

Laura Walitsky says she was at Wegmans in Pittsford on Monday evening when her daughter spotted the hitchhiking reptile wrapped on the bottom of her cart. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports the woman then walked the cart outside and had her daughter tell customer service there was a snake on it.

Walitsky was able to flag down two employees who removed the snake and placed it in a nearby wooded area. A Wegmans spokesperson said in a statement that "this was an isolated incident."

Biology professor Bradley Cosentino identified the pictured snake as a non-venomous milk snake, a common snake species.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:43:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:17:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...

    A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state.

    More >>

    A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump tweets endorsement of Arizona's McSally

    The Latest: Trump tweets endorsement of Arizona's McSally

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-08-29 07:18:53 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:17:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
    Lea Marquez Peterson won a four-way primary to become the Republican nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally, who is running for U.S. Senate.More >>
    Lea Marquez Peterson won a four-way primary to become the Republican nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally, who is running for U.S. Senate.More >>

  • Indiana couple weds at 'A League of Their Own' stadium

    Indiana couple weds at 'A League of Their Own' stadium

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-08-29 12:04:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:16:01 GMT
    (Nic Antaya/The Herald via AP). Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, from home plate at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind., while their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up, respectively, along the first and th...(Nic Antaya/The Herald via AP). Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, from home plate at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind., while their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up, respectively, along the first and th...
    Two baseball fans have tied the knot at a southern Indiana baseball stadium that features in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own".More >>
    Two baseball fans have tied the knot at a southern Indiana baseball stadium that features in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly