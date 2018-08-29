Supermarket shopper shocked by surprise snake on cart - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Supermarket shopper shocked by surprise snake on cart

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) - A woman shopping for groceries says she was surprised to find a snake on her shopping cart while picking out produce at a New York supermarket.

Laura Walitsky says she was at Wegmans in Pittsford on Monday evening when her daughter spotted the hitchhiking reptile wrapped on the bottom of her cart. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports the woman then walked the cart outside and had her daughter tell customer service there was a snake on it.

Walitsky was able to flag down two employees who removed the snake and placed it in a nearby wooded area. A Wegmans spokesperson said in a statement that "this was an isolated incident."

Biology professor Bradley Cosentino identified the pictured snake as a non-venomous milk snake, a common snake species.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tariffs on imported newsprint nixed in win for US newspapers

    Tariffs on imported newsprint nixed in win for US newspapers

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:36:10 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-08-29 17:02:34 GMT
    The U.S. International Trade Commission has nullified the tariffs put into place for imported newsprint by finding American producers weren't harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.More >>
    The U.S. International Trade Commission has nullified the tariffs put into place for imported newsprint by finding American producers weren't harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.More >>

  • Manafort asks to move upcoming trial, cites publicity in DC

    Manafort asks to move upcoming trial, cites publicity in DC

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:10:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-08-29 17:01:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Richard Westling, left, and Thomas Zehnle, center, with the defense team for Paul Manafort, leave federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, after previewing of cases as they argue over how much jurors will be allow...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Richard Westling, left, and Thomas Zehnle, center, with the defense team for Paul Manafort, leave federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, after previewing of cases as they argue over how much jurors will be allow...
    Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is asking to move his upcoming trial out of the nation's capital.More >>
    Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is asking to move his upcoming trial out of the nation's capital.More >>

  • Contractor denies it's to blame for Arizona voting problems

    Contractor denies it's to blame for Arizona voting problems

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-08-29 16:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-08-29 17:01:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Voters exit a polling station on primary election day Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Voters exit a polling station on primary election day Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Phoenix.
    The company contracted to set up some election machines in Arizona's most populous county is disputing claims that it's at fault for dozens of polling stations failing to open on time.More >>
    The company contracted to set up some election machines in Arizona's most populous county is disputing claims that it's at fault for dozens of polling stations failing to open on time.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly