2 employees shot by customer in Shively - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 employees shot by customer in Shively

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Dominique Tribble (Source: WAVE 3 News) Dominique Tribble (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Two people were shot in Shively on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams) Two people were shot in Shively on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two employees were shot by a customer after he became belligerent, according to Shively Police.

Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers said Dominique Tribble, 26, went into a business in the 2300 block of Millers Lane to get paperwork for a recent vehicle purchase. While he was there he became belligerent and threatened the staff.

Tribble was escorted out of the business and went to the parking lot where he pulled out a handgun and fired. A man and woman who worked at the business were each shot once in the torso, according to Myers.

Myers said a third employee grabbed a gun that was kept at the business and fired back at Tribble.

Tribble left and was later taken into custody and charged with assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Both employees were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where they underwent surgery Tuesday evening and were listed in stable condition.

