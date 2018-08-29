Motorcyclist dies following crash on Bardstown Road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Motorcyclist dies following crash on Bardstown Road

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The motorcyclist was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A motorcyclist died following a crash with another vehicle on Bardstown Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist turned from Hurstbourne Lane onto Bardstown Road and was hit by the driver of a Chevy Traverse who was crossing Bardstown Road at Emrich Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Mitchell said no charges are expected to be filed.

