Motorcyclist dies following crash on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A motorcyclist died following a crash with another vehicle on Bardstown Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist turned from Hurstbourne Lane onto Bardstown Road and was hit by the driver of a Chevy Traverse who was crossing Bardstown Road at Emrich Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Mitchell said no charges are expected to be filed.

