Suspect in sexual assault of Louisville girl arrested in FL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville area man has been arrested in South Florida on a warrant charging him with sexually assaulting a girl.

On April 9, Louisville Metro police were called to Norton Children's Hospital after the young victim arrived there with her mother. The girl had told her mother she had been raped by the suspect, Rodolfo A. Buchillon-Anidos, 41, of Louisville.

The girl said Buchillon-Anidos had shown her his gun, then placed zip ties on her hands and wrapped tape around her head before sexually assaulting her. During a search of the victim's home, police said they found cut zip ties and other items that were consistent with what the girl had told them.

Buchillon-Anidos was arrested Aug. 28 in Dade County, FL, on a Kentucky warrant. He has been returned to Louisville and was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Bond was set at $250,000 cash.

Online records from LMDC show that Buchillon-Anidos has a case pending in Jefferson Circuit Court on multiple charges of rape, sodomy, kidnapping of a minor and terroristic threatening.

