Humpback whales spotted feeding in Boston Harbor - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Humpback whales spotted feeding in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (AP) - People taking whale watch cruises out of Boston usually have to travel miles out to sea to spot whales.

But several humpback whales have been spotted in the harbor in the last few days, providing thrills just a quarter mile from downtown Boston.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation posted a video on Twitter of a whale breaching, calling it a "beautiful and rare sight to see."

The presence of whales in the busy harbor also comes with a warning. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to use "extreme caution" and keep a safe distance from whales.

A spokeswoman for Boston Harbor Cruises, which offers whale-watching cruises, said company naturalists have identified five to six individual whales.

Experts say they will stick around as long as there is food.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Manafort asks to move upcoming trial, cites publicity in DC

    Manafort asks to move upcoming trial, cites publicity in DC

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:10:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-08-29 17:00:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Richard Westling, left, and Thomas Zehnle, center, with the defense team for Paul Manafort, leave federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, after previewing of cases as they argue over how much jurors will be allow...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Richard Westling, left, and Thomas Zehnle, center, with the defense team for Paul Manafort, leave federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, after previewing of cases as they argue over how much jurors will be allow...
    Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is asking to move his upcoming trial out of the nation's capital.More >>
    Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is asking to move his upcoming trial out of the nation's capital.More >>

  • Contractor denies it's to blame for Arizona voting problems

    Contractor denies it's to blame for Arizona voting problems

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-08-29 16:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-08-29 17:00:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Voters exit a polling station on primary election day Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Voters exit a polling station on primary election day Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Phoenix.
    The company contracted to set up some election machines in Arizona's most populous county is disputing claims that it's at fault for dozens of polling stations failing to open on time.More >>
    The company contracted to set up some election machines in Arizona's most populous county is disputing claims that it's at fault for dozens of polling stations failing to open on time.More >>

  • Tariffs on imported newsprint nixed in win for US newspapers

    Tariffs on imported newsprint nixed in win for US newspapers

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:36:10 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-08-29 16:59:56 GMT
    The U.S. International Trade Commission has nullified the tariffs put into place for imported newsprint by finding American producers weren't harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.More >>
    The U.S. International Trade Commission has nullified the tariffs put into place for imported newsprint by finding American producers weren't harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly