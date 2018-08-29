John Asher's family announces funeral arrangements

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Asher's family on Wednesday released plans for his memorial services.

Asher, the popular face of Churchill Downs for many years, died of a sudden heart attack Monday morning while on vacation with his family in Florida. He was 62 years old.

Visitation has been scheduled for Tuesday at Churchill Downs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral is set for Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville, at 2 p.m.

Once the news of Asher's death spread Monday, many of the thousands of people Asher touched in his role as the face of Churchill Downs took to social media to post their condolences.

And his loved ones reciprocated Tuesday with a heartfelt Facebook post of their own, sharing their gratitude following the public's outpouring of love and support. Read the post below:

