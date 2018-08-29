Roebling suspension bridge to be closed for inspection

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed Thursday and Friday, then again Tuesday and Wednesday for inspection, KYTC officials say. (FOX19 Now/Chris Lower)

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed for a few days over a seven-day period, City of Covington Officials say.

The bridge will be closed for most of the business day Thursday and Friday then again Sept 4 and 5.

The closing will take place while Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Six officials conduct an inspection.

Pedestrian traffic will be open on one side of the bridge, officials say, but closed completely to drivers.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days.

The suspension bridge was closed for months in the spring after a crash.

A driver lost control of their vehicle on March 20, crashing into a pillar and damaging the 151-year-old bridge.

Officials have not said if the inspection is related to the repairs that were made following that crash.

