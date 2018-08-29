Dress for Success cuts ribbon on new mobile program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In order to put women who may need a helping hand on the path to self-sufficiency, Dress for Success Louisville revealed its newest tool.

On Wednesday Dress for Success cut the ribbon on a new mobile unit.

The mobile unit will allow Dress for Success to extend their resources to women in outlying areas who may not have the transportation or resources to come visit the downtown office.



Anthem Kentucky Medicaid donated the mobile unit in order to make this happen.



The mobile unit is designed to support the "Suits for Success" program and is equipped with fitting rooms and donated professional attire.

There's also an area for one on one mentoring and career readiness training, as well as job search and computer literacy programs.



Being able to take the show on the road has been a long term goal for executive director Michelle Dayvault.



“The first time I stepped in here I was honestly moved to tears,” gushed Dayvault. “It’s red, black and white, which are our signature colors in our logo, and just seeing the opportunity to help more women, which is the primary goal for this, has just been a longterm organizational goal. It's finally come to life after 18 years of being in existence.”



The goal is to assist an additional 100 clients in the first 12 months of the new mobile program, arming them with the tools they need to thrive in work and in life.



Dress for Success was able to help over 700 women just last year.

