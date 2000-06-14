Contact WAVE 3 - Email Addresses & Social Media

WAVE 3 is owned by Raycom Media of Montgomery, Alabama. Raycom, an employee-owned company, is one of the nation's largest broadcasters and currently owns and operates 49 television stations in 22 states. Raycom stations cover more than 12.7% of U.S. television households and employ 4,200 individuals in full and part-time positions.

Email Addresses for Management Staff and Departments

General Manager - kselvaggi@wave3.com

News Director - bshory@wave3.com

General Sales Manager - stomanchek@wave3.com

Marketing Director -rthomas@wave3.com

Engineering and DTV Questions - jsears@wave3.com

Programming - programming@wave3.com

Closed Captioning - closedcaptioning@wave3.com

Commercial Services - gpyles@wave3.com

Sunrise Executive Producer - valeriewilson@wave3.com

Nightside Executive Producer - zowens@wave3.com

Dayside Assignment Editor - kschank@wave3.com

Nightside Assignment Editor - aellis@wave3.com

Director of Digital Media - jwise@wave3.com

Digital Content Manager - joeybrown@wave3.com

Digital Marketing Manager - kbaete@wave3.com

Troubleshooter - troubleshooter@wave3.com

WAVE 3 Sunrise - sunrise@wave3.com

WAVE 3 Listens - tmcneill@wave3.com

725 South Floyd - tmcneill@wave3.com

WAVE Country - tmcneill@wave3.com

Press Releases - newsrelease@wave3.com

School Closings - closings@wave3.com

Email Addresses for On Air Personalities

Tawana Andrew - tandrew@wave3.com

Maira Ansari - mansari@wave3.com

Katie Bauer - kbauer@wave3.com

John Boel - jboel@wave3.com

Shannon Cogan - scogan@wave3.com

Kasey Cunningham - kcunningham@wave3.com

Christie Dutton - cdutton@wave3.com

Eric Flack - eflack@wave3.com

Jobina Fortson - jfortson@wave3.com

Dawne Gee - dgee@wave3.com

Julian Glover - jglover@wave3.com

Brian Goode - bgoode@wave3.com

Kevin Harned - kharned@wave3.com

Mike Hartnett - mhartnett@wave3.com

Kendrick Haskins - khaskins@wave3.com

Ryan Hoke - rhoke@wave3.com

Lauren Jones - ljones@wave3.com

William Joy - wjoy@wave3.com

Connie Leonard - cleonard@wave3.com

Natalia Martinez - nmartinez@wave3.com

John Ramsey - jramsey@wave3.com

Scott Reynolds - sreynolds@wave3.com

Kent Taylor - ktaylor@wave3.com

Kayla Vanover - kvanover@wave3.com

Andy Weingarten - aweingarten@wave3.com

Brian Winner - bwinner@wave3.com

Sharon Yoo - syoo@wave3.com

Twitter Usernames