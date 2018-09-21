About Us: WAVE 3 News station history

One of WAVE 3 News’ most memorable moments took place during the week following Muhammad Ali’s death in June 2016. The station was honored to share its digital livestreams to viewers around the world, first of his jenazah service – a traditional Muslim prayer service – at the Kentucky Exposition Center, and then his funeral procession throughout Louisville, and service -- at the KFC Yum! Center -- the following day. The week was a true celebration of the life of The Greatest. Our eight-hour live television coverage of the funeral procession and service was also simulcast live on the Bounce TV network nationally.