Dawne Gee joined WAVE 3 News in August 1994 and anchors WAVE 3 News at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. She also hosts WAVE Country with Dawne Gee. The hour-long program, which airs weekdays at 2 p.m., profiles people making a difference in our community and highlights events of interest happening in the area. It also features local restaurants, fashions, current events, authors and newsmakers.