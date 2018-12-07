Justin Logan was born and raised down the road in Paris, Ky., near Lexington. Weather has been a lifelong passion of Justin’s that was sparked by a tornado outbreak when he was in elementary school. From that day forward, he knew he wanted to be a broadcast meteorologist to keep people safe during severe weather.

Follow Justin on Facebook | Twitter

He attended Western Kentucky University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology, along with a minor in broadcast journalism. While at WKU, Justin was part of the Storm Team and the award-winning student newscast “NewsChannel 12.”

After graduation, he landed his first job as a freelance meteorologist at WTVQ-TV in Lexington. A few months later, he joined KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, Ark., as a weekend meteorologist in November 2008. After more than two years with the Region 8 Storm Team, he became the Weekend Meteorologist at WTVM-TV in Columbus, Ga., in July 2011. Justin returned to KAIT-TV as the morning/midday meteorologist in 2013 until he arrived at WAVE in October 2018.

Justin has experience covering and forecasting everything from winter storms to tornadoes, and even a few tropical systems. His favorite type of weather is snow. BOTS! He is certified by the National Weather Association and holds their broadcast seal of approval.

When Justin isn’t in the weather center, he is either involved with his church, watching his beloved Kentucky Wildcats -- please don’t disown him, Cardinal fans -- catching his favorite TV shows, or spending time with friends and family.

If you see him around town, he invites you to come over and introduce yourself. If you have any questions about the weather, just shoot him an e-mail at jlogan@wave3.com. He’s excited to be back home in Kentucky.

You can catch Justin’s forecasts on Weekend Sunrise, WAVE 3 News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on weekends, and WAVE 3 News Midday on Monday’s.