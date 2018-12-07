Wake up each weekday morning with Lauren Jones, co-anchor of WAVE 3 News Sunrise from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Lauren joined WAVE 3 News Sunrise in 2012 as the morning anchor.
Lauren, originally from Columbus, Ind., came to WAVE 3 News in 2011 as a meteorologist, and she remains part of the WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team.
Lauren attended Mississippi State University prior to landing her first job as Weekend Evening Meteorologist at WTVW-TV, the Fox affiliate in Evansville, Indiana. She also worked for WLKY-TV, the CBS affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. With the opportunity to work in a top 25 market, Lauren left Louisville to become the Weekend Evening Meteorologist and 4:00 p.m. Weekday Meteorologist at WXIN-TV, the Fox affiliate, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Lauren is an Emmy-Award winning journalist, winning Best News Anchor in the Ohio Valley in 2015 and 2018. She’s also been recognized by the Kentucky Associated Press, winning Best News Anchor twice. Lauren was recognized in 2019 as Louisville’s Most Admired Woman in Media by Today’s Woman Magazine. Lauren is also an Emmy-nominated Meteorologist, and holds the National Weather Association Seal of Approval.
Lauren is married to WDRB meteorologist Jude Redfield. They have three children -- two daughters and one son -- and a cat.
