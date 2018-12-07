Natalia Martinez is an investigative reporter and anchor who works to expose problems that affect the community. Her goal is to get down to the truth with the help of sources, open records and a relentless will to keep digging.
She works to break the stories WAVE 3 News viewers care about, and often has the facts before anyone else. Natalia’s reports also provide context and show the bigger picture.
Natalia is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist for her work during breaking news covering Louisville’s Whiskey Row fire. Her stories also have been recognized by the Associated Press.
She joined WAVE 3 News in 2014 and used to anchor and report in Buffalo, NY and Gainesville, FL.
Natalia grew up in South Florida, where she graduated from the University of Miami with dual majors in journalism and history.
Her husband is a teacher, and they have a daughter together.
You can watch Natalia’s investigations during the week on WAVE 3 News, and catch her anchoring the weekend evening newscasts.
