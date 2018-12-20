Phylicia Ashley joined the WAVE 3 News team as a multi-media journalist in September 2018.
Phylicia grew up in Chappaqua, New York. Before her passion for journalism was sparked, she was a dedicated dancer. She trained at schools like the legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Harlem School of the Arts and Broadway Dance Center for about 13 years.
Phylicia graduated from New York University with a degree in broadcast journalism and sociology. While in college, she launched programs within the Academic Achievement Program to help minority students excel academically. Phylicia is an NYU Presidential Scholar and a Shawn Carter Scholar. While in college, she interned at CNN, the TODAY Show, NBC-Dateline and Tom Brokaw Reports, and was part of the first CNBC fellowship class.
Before joining the Sunrise team at WAVE 3 News, she was a reporter and anchor at the NBC affiliate in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
Phylicia is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. She’s also an avid foodie with an intense passion for traveling. When she’s not covering news stories, she’s most likely watching Martin re-runs and catching up on her favorite shows like Power, Shameless, This is Us and Law and Order SVU.
Phylicia loves connecting with the community and is looking forward to establishing herself as a journalist in Louisville.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.