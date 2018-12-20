Multiple Emmy Award-winner Shannon Cogan anchors WAVE News Sunrise Monday through Friday mornings starting at 4:30 a.m. and WAVE News Midday at 11 a.m.

Shannon began at WAVE 3 News in June 2013. She is thrilled to bring viewers the news in WAVE Country and raise her twin boys in the area with many family members and friends.

Shannon came to WAVE 3 News from WFOR/CBS 4 in Miami where she was the primary anchor. She also anchored the morning show for KTVT/CBS 11 in Dallas, where she contributed stories about former Dallas Cowboys players for a show hosted by Troy Aikman and Babe Laufenberg.

Shannon also worked at WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando, Florida, and covered the Columbia space shuttle disaster and the 2000 presidential election.

She also previously worked at WLKY-TV in Louisville as morning anchor from 1994 to 1998 and WTWO-TV, the NBC affiliate in Terre Haute, Indiana.

A graduate of Indiana University, Shannon grew up in Roselle, Illinois and met her husband Kendall while working in Louisville in 1994. Their twin boys, Colt and Cade, keep them very busy. Colt was born with a rare congenital heart defect, and the family is very active raising awareness and funds for organizations that assist children’s health.

Shannon serves on the board of Heuser Hearing & Language Academy. Colt is a graduate of the school that serves deaf and hard-of-hearing children from birth to kindergarten. She also contributes to events for Norton Children’s Hospital, the American Heart Association and the Speed Museum.

On the weekends, you might catch Shannon enjoying one of the area parks along with her twin boys and her son’s Colt’s service dog named Wink from Canine Companions for Independence.

